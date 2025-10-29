New Jersey's next election is right around the corner. This time, the big decision will be who our new governor will be, along with a bunch of other local races.

For the most part, we already know enough about the two primary candidates for governor who are running to make our decision. And at least on the governor's front, it's probably going to be a close race.

Think about the presidential race from 2024, for example. Remember how we voted in each county for that one? It was much closer than anyone anticipated.

Blind votes?

Here's one big question we have to ask ourselves about that turnout for the presidential election. Were those votes cast blindly? Unfortunately, far too many in New Jersey vote this way, and it's a problem.

Basically, blind voting is simply voting for a candidate without knowing anything about them. More often than not, we tend to vote strictly on party lines regardless if we know anything about who we're voting for.

In a way, this is why independents tend to decide our elections. They, for the most part, take their time researching the candidates and vote on who they feel will best represent us.

And we need more voters like that. But with that said, it begs another big issue that also leans into the problem we have when it comes to our elections in New Jersey.

Skipping the election

It's hard to know which is worse. Blind voting, or not voting at all? Educating yourself on the candidates is key, regardless of the party you belong to. Not blind voting. Not skipping your opportunity to vote.

Learn who's running, find out everything you can about them without being bias, and VOTE for the right candidate. Full stop.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.