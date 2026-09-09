There's one thing we hear over and over again this time of year: the return of pumpkin spice!

It's a seasonal favorite that many look forward to all year, and now there's a festival right here in New Jersey celebrating everything pumpkin spice.

Photo by Steven Hastings on Unsplash Photo by Steven Hastings on Unsplash

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Sample Fall Flavors Around Downtown Cranford

The 2026 Downtown Cranford Pumpkin Spice Tour is the perfect way to embrace the fall season. So grab your favorite pumpkin spice coffee, enjoy the beautiful fall weather, and get ready to enjoy all things pumpkin spice right here in the Garden State.

It's funny, I was just reading an article about how Google and Pinterest searches and clicks for pumpkin spice are down from this time last year, prompting some to wonder whether pumpkin spice is still a favorite. Well, here in New Jersey, pumpkin spice doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Read More: Get ready for fall fun in New Jersey! The Great Pumpkin Festival is almost here

Downtown Cranford Pumpkin Spice Tour Brings Fall Flavors And Live Music

On Saturday, September 26th, from 1 to 4 pm, head to Cranford for a pumpkin spice tour, a pay-as-you-go tasting experience featuring pumpkin spice specials at participating downtown stores. There will also be a bounce house, live music, and plenty of pumpkin spice fun for the whole family.

Tickets are just $5, and the event is rain or shine. For more information, click HERE.

Get ready for a delicious day of celebrating a fall favorite!

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