🔎 Assemblywoman Katie Brennan is calling for a thorough, independent investigation into allegations involving Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell.

⚖️ Brennan plans legislation aimed at protecting survivors and whistleblowers in government and political campaigns.

🏛️ The proposals revive reforms Brennan pushed after her own experience during Phil Murphy’s 2017 campaign.

Caldwell investigation revives old concerns in Trenton

The investigation into Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell is bringing Assemblywoman Katie Brennan back to an issue that has been intensely personal for her: what happens when someone reports alleged misconduct involving people in positions of power.

Brennan, a Jersey City Democrat, is calling for a thorough and independent investigation into allegations involving Caldwell and says she will introduce legislation designed to strengthen protections for survivors and whistleblowers.

“These are serious allegations that deserve a thorough and independent investigation,” Brennan said in a statement reported by the New Jersey Globe. “Anyone who uses the power of public office to mistreat the people around them has no business holding it.”

An investigation is already underway. Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s administration retained an outside legal team led by former New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino to investigate allegations of inappropriate behavior toward women and possible ethics violations, including the purported offer of state jobs. Caldwell, who also serves as secretary of state, has not been accused of a crime.

Brennan wants protections written into law

Brennan says the Caldwell investigation demonstrates why safeguards shouldn't depend on how individual administrations or campaigns decide to respond.

“Governor Sherrill moved quickly here, and I’m glad she did, but survivors shouldn’t have to hope that the people in charge will do the right thing,” Brennan told the Globe. “Our laws still fail to protect survivors when they come forward, and that has to change.”

Her proposed legislation would codify the state's workplace anti-harassment and discrimination policy and establish standards for investigating complaints. Another measure would require political campaigns to adopt anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policies, provide training and establish an independent body to receive and investigate complaints. A third would clarify reporting rules and strengthen protections for people who disclose misconduct.

For Brennan, the fight goes back years

There is a very personal history behind Brennan's push.

While volunteering for Phil Murphy's 2017 gubernatorial campaign, Brennan accused senior campaign staffer Al Alvarez of sexually assaulting her. Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges. Brennan later became a prominent advocate for changing how government and political organizations respond to allegations of sexual misconduct.

In 2020, Brennan recommended similar reforms to a legislative workgroup examining harassment, sexual assault and misogyny in New Jersey politics. Those proposals ultimately stalled.

Now, six years later, Brennan says it is time to try again.

“These reforms almost became law six years ago,” Brennan said, “and it’s past time we finished the job.”

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