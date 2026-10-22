We’re in the final stretch of Spooky Season, so there are only a few opportunities left to have a scary movie night.

I have one coming up with some girlfriends so I turned to our faithful NJ1015 audience to give some suggestions for what we could watch and they did not disappoint. Whether it was via phone call or app message, I can’t thank them enough for helping out.

Grab some apple cider or a pumpkin flavored beer and enjoy one of these Halloween movies for a ‘ghouls’ night in.

Photo by Łukasz Nieścioruk on Unsplash lighted string lights wrapped on Jack-O'-Lantern

Halloweentown

When a young girl living with her secret witch mother learns she too is a witch, she must help her witch grandmother save Halloweentown from evil forces.

Hocus Pocus

A perfect costume opportunity if you have three ladies in your crew.

The plot according to IMDb: “A teenage boy named Max and his little sister move to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century.”

I’ll always appreciate this movie for teaching me both what a virgin is as well as the word “yabbos.”

Photo by Caleb Woods on Unsplash girl covering her face with both hands

Black Swan

Three strong female leads with Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, and Winona Ryder. An insecure ballerina finally gets the role she has always dreamed of, but as the pressures mount her line between reality and illusion starts to blur.

Jennifer’s Body

A newly-possessed high-school cheerleader (Megan Fox) turns into a succubus who specializes in killing her male classmates. Can her best friend (Amanda Seyfried) put an end to the horror?

The Craft

A young girl new to a Catholic school befriends a coven of witches whom the other students either shun or fear. But when a powerful invocation goes wrong, the consequences could endanger their lives.

Scream

You could make this a Neve Campbell / Skeet Ulrich double feature if you pair it with The Craft!

A masked murderer (or murderers?) stalks teens in the town of Woodsboro. Snappy dialogue, chilling scenes, and one of the best ‘final girls’ in horror history if you ask me.

Photo by Nik on Unsplash gray and black mask on tree

Halloween

Over a decade after murdering his sister and her boyfriend, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois to kill again.

The Descent

On a girls trip, a caving expedition goes horribly wrong after the explorers become trapped and hunted by a strange breed of predators.

Pop some popcorn and stream one of these movies with your friends. Just don’t burn that Jiffy Pop like Drew Barrymore did in Scream.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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