About a decade or so ago it would have felt a little weird to admit to being fascinated by true crime, but America’s obsession with morbidity has become undeniable.

Whether it’s a documentary, one of Ryan Murphy’s "American Crime Story" series, or even a true crime podcast, people can’t stop learning about the macabre.

As we get closer to Halloween, people’s interests in dark subjects naturally increase, including learning about different serial killers.

Photo by JOSHUA COLEMAN on Unsplash a group of people standing next to a yellow police line

Most searched-for serial killers

The experts at VIP-Grinders analyzed Google search volumes for 13 serial killers, including each killer's name, “pictures” variants and well-known nicknames, across all 50 US states.

For instance, ‘Dennis Rader’ and his nickname, ‘the BTK Killer’ would both count toward the end results.

So which real life monster are we looking up in the Garden State?

Note: Due to the graphic nature of these crimes, most of the gruesome details won’t be given here, but the Wikipedia pages are linked to if your morbid curiosity is piqued.

These are the top three most searched for serial killers in New Jersey:

3️⃣ Ted Bundy — 50,050 Avg. monthly searches

Active between 1974 and 1978, Bundy was a convicted kidnapper, rapist, and murderer with 20 confirmed victims, though he is suspected of having over 30.

2️⃣ John Wayne Gacy — 50,100 Avg. monthly searches

Nicknamed ‘The Killer Clown,’ Gacy is known to have at least 33 victims between 1972 and 1978. Most were hidden in his ranch house or buried on his property. The actual number of victims remains unknown.

1️⃣ Jeffrey Dahmer — 50,550 Avg. monthly searches

Between 1978 and 1991 Dahmer, the ‘Milwaulkee Cannibal’, murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys. Before he was caught his crimes included necrophilia, eating parts of his victims, and sometimes keeping a body part preserved.

Our total monthly searches across all 13 killers in the study averaged 198,300, as of Oct. 13, 2026. You can see their whole breakdown of all 50 states here.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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