If you're looking to get into the Halloween spirit and enjoy a few cocktails while you're at it, you have to check out Harry's Boo Bar in Cape May!

The decorations, the Halloween-themed drinks! It's a must-visit New Jersey destination, and it's going on now through November 1st.

READ MORE: Get a FREE donut at participating Krispy Kreme locations across New Jersey this Halloween

It's the 3rd annual celebration as Harry's turns into a haunted pirate's den where you can eat, drink, and enjoy a spooktakular display.

It's the ultimate Halloween pop-up! The skeletons, rustic ship vibes, and haunted treasure chests, plus these Halloween-themed drinks look AMAZING!

The dining room will transport you to a place you’ve only seen in your Halloween dreams (or maybe your nightmares). Sip on spooky signature drinks that are as fun to admire as they are to consume. With a menu full of frightfully delicious food and cocktails, this is the Halloween hangout you won’t want to miss! Grab your mates and chart a course for BOO BAR, if you dare!

Reserve your table now and get ready for a night of Halloween fun. And why not make a weekend out of it? Cape May this time of year is absolutely gorgeous. It's not as crowded as in the summer, and it's before the holiday rush.

Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille is located at 1025 Beach Avenue. ENJOY!

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