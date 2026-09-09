One of the great joys in New Jersey is stopping at your favorite bar for a fun evening, but have you ever been to New Jersey's most iconic bar?

New Jersey's Most Iconic Bar

New Jersey is famous for having great bars, clubs, restaurants, and nightlife, and now New Jersey's most iconic bar has been named.

The popular website Thrillist has put together a comprehensive list of the most iconic bars in each state, and I couldn't wait to find out the one they chose for New Jersey.

Photo by Stanislav Ivanitskiy on Unsplash Photo by Stanislav Ivanitskiy on Unsplash

The bar they chose is not only an iconic bar, but it's also an iconic music venue, and one of the most famous spots in America.

The Stone Pony Is New Jersey's Most Iconic Bar

If you love New Jersey, the Jersey Shore, or any song Bruce Springsteen ever wrote, performed, or recorded, then the Garden State's most iconic bar is well-known to you.

Read More: Three New Jersey Bars Named Among Country's Best

It should come as no surprise to any New Jersey residents that The Stone Pony in Asbury Park is the Garden State's most iconic bar.

The Stone Pony in Asbury Park Sun., Feb. 1, 2026 (Bud McCormick) The Stone Pony in Asbury Park Sun., Feb. 1, 2026

When the Jersey Shore first became a hotbed for music, the Stone Pony was at the center of it all.

The Legacy Of The Stone Pony In Asbury Park

The Stone Pony opened its doors in early February of 1974, but it wasn't a grand start. The day the doors opened, the Jersey Shore was hit with 7 inches of snow, and the opening night total receipt was exactly one dollar.

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The Pony has come a long way since the snowstorm of February '74, and is now among the most well-known music venues in the country.

Over 50 years of changing music, changing the Jersey Shore, and being a big part of most New Jersey residents' lives has earned The Pony the distinction of being the most iconic bar in New Jersey.

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy