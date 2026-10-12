Popular ramen chain shuts Freehold and Quakerbridge Mall spots this October
Few meals are more comforting than a bowl of ramen. The combination of the warm broth, soft noodles, various toppings, and flavorful spices could turn any day around.
So what does one do when they find out a favorite ramen restaurant is shutting down? Many New Jerseyans are about to have to navigate those waters with the announcement of a popular chain closing multiple locations.
Ramen Nagomi is closing two New Jersey spots
Ramen Nagomi first opened in New Brunswick a decade ago, ultimately expanding to four locations in the Garden State.
They became known for how thoughtful they are in preparing their ramen dishes. Every bowl served is made from scratch with premium ingredients, many of which are sourced directly from Japan, according to their website.
Whether it’s your first bowl or your fiftieth, our mission is simple: to give you comfort in every slurp.
The staff put out an official notice on social media that the Freehold location and the spot in Quakerbridge Mall will close permanently on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026.
Their announcement concluded with gratitude for customers' support and understanding.
The two other Ramen Nagomi restaurants will remain open at the following locations:
176 Easton Ave in New Brunswick, NJ
49 Bayard St in New Brunswick, NJ
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.