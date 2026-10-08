Dave Portnoy gives Luciano’s Homemade in Westwood high marks for quality thin crust
We’re not necessarily going out of our way for a reason to brag about our superior pizza in the Garden State, but if a good reason comes up, who are we to turn it down?
When Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy comes around to give one of his One Bite Pizza Reviews in New Jersey, that’s as good a reason as any to thump our chest a little bit.
This time, he stopped at a beloved spot in Bergen County.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews Luciano’s Homemade pizza in Westfield, NJ
At Luciano’s Homemade, not only do they prepare their dough fresh every day, but they also make the sauce from scratch. Mix in some fine cheese and you’ve got a classic bite of Jersey pizza.
From our homemade breads and pizza dough crafted on-site using the finest non-GMO, unbleached, and unbromated flour, to our seasonal homemade desserts, we take pride in every detail.
Upon opening the box, Portnoy quickly pointed out that it was a thin Jersey slice.
“Good quality thin pizza.”
For what it’s worth, Portnoy says it’s not too ‘thinny thin.’ Make of that what you will.
Ultimately, the thin pie gets a decent score.
🍕 Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for Luciano’s Pizzeria & Baked Goods: 7.6 🍕
A 7.6 is high praise from ‘El Presidente!’ More of his scores on other Garden State pizzerias in a moment, but first let me tell you how you can try Luciano’s yourself.
Luciano’s Pizzeria is located at 301 Center Ave. in Westwood, NJ.
They are open daily from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m..
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.