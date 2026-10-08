️❎ A new review of New Jersey's voter rolls found about 1,090 additional records needing correction or review.

🔴 About 750 voters answered the wrong way on an MVC age question but were actually old enough to vote.

🚨 Another 340 potentially improper registrations date to MVC re-entry events going back to 2016.

A review of New Jersey's voter rolls has found another 1,090 questionable registrations, including people serving time behind bars.

It's the latest reported voter registration issue at the Motor Vehicle Commission since Gov. Mikie Sherrill's office announced in July that 6,600 noncitizens had registered to vote from June 2023 through June 2024. Around 340 of these noncitizens had cast ballots in New Jersey.

A system error at the MVC caused the issue, according to Sherrill. Her administration blames the software vendor, IDEMIA, though the tech company has disputed that claim. IDEMIA said the state Division of Elections failed to verify registrations. The state has since decided to replace IDEMIA with another vendor.

New review finds 1,090 more questionable records

On Wednesday, the governor's office said a review identified two more separate issues with voter registrations. Neither involved noncitizens.

The identified issues, including the previous noncitizen voter registrations, all happened before Sherrill took office on Jan. 20, 2026.

"I said we were going to run a secure and fair election here in New Jersey and I meant it. In just two and a half months, we conducted this review and are taking sweeping action to secure our voter registration processes and the integrity of our voter rolls, so that New Jerseyans can feel confident about their election system," Sherrill said.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill at Union Baptist Church in Trenton on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen) Gov. Mikie Sherrill at Union Baptist Church in Trenton on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen)

Old enough to vote but pressed the wrong button?

The review identified a similar IDEMIA system error that appeared to have no impact on any elections, according to Sherrill's Office.

Some individuals pressed the wrong button on a PIN pad while registering to vote at the MVC, according to Sherrill's office. All of these individuals were old enough to vote, but mistakenly pressed "no" on a PIN pad when prompted to answer whether they met the age requirement. They successfully registered to vote.

Around 750 voters were registered this way, officials said. No underage person voted since these individuals already met the age eligibility requirements. Still, it raises the question of how they registered to vote despite indicating that they weren't eligible.

Hundreds of registrations tied to MVC re-entry events

The administration's review also found that since 2016, an issue had allowed individuals serving time behind bars to get on the voter rolls.

Around 340 individuals "currently serving a sentence of incarceration for an indictable offense" registered to vote at MVC re-entry events, according to Sherrill's office. It's unclear how many of these individuals cast ballots in New Jersey elections.

An IDEMIA machine is used to scan passports by TSA agents (Rick Rickman, Townsquare Media NJ) An IDEMIA machine is used to scan passports by TSA agents (Rick Rickman, Townsquare Media NJ)

Republicans demand broader changes

The new findings spurred renewed calls from state Republicans to overhaul the entire voter registration system.

"Every time they look, they find more. New Jerseyans deserve a full accounting of what happened to their voter rolls — not a press release that spins a growing problem as a victory," the Assembly GOP said in a statement.

READ MORE: Republicans say NJ voter registration issue predates system error

Governor's office spokesman Steve Sigmund said the findings show that Sherrill is focused on fixing issues going back a decade, and he criticized the Republican response.

“For Republicans to say a word about election security is absurd when their President incited an insurrection on the nation's Capitol, killing innocent people, so he could continue his lie that he wasn’t handily beaten in 2020. He is now weaponizing the federal government to try and suppress the votes of millions of people," Sigmund said.

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For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt