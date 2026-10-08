⛽ Rising fuel prices are adding $7 to every vehicle crossing on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.

🚗 The surcharge applies per crossing and does not apply to passengers who walk onto the ferry.

💰 The surcharge is expected through Dec. 31, but could be removed if fuel prices return to previous levels.

CAPE MAY — Rising fuel prices are about to make a trip on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry more expensive.

Cape May-Lewes Ferry adds $7 fuel surcharge

The Cape May-Lewes Ferry will impose a $7 fuel surcharge on all vehicle fares per crossing due to rising fuel costs and volatility in the fuel market. The surcharge is expected to remain in effect through Dec. 31, and dos not apply to passengers who walk onto the ferry.

“Diesel fuel prices have risen significantly this year, and the Ferry was able to mitigate the majority of the fiscal impact on our operation this summer with hedging contracts,” said Director of Ferry Operations Heath Gehrke.

But with fuel hedges expiring, and no relief on the horizon, a tough decision was made to share some of the fuel cost increase with customers, Gehrke added.

Ferry fares won't include new fuel surcharge

Customers should keep in mind that published fares do not include the fuel surcharge. That means customers should review the final price displayed during the reservation process before completing their purchase.

If fuel prices return to previous levels, the surcharge will be removed.

Last Cape May ferry fuel surcharge came in 2022

The Delaware River and Bay Authority Commission adopted Resolution 09-05 in February 2009, allowing Cape May-Lewes Ferry management to impose a fuel surcharge on vehicles using the service.

The surcharge can be applied when the price the DRBA pays for marine diesel fuel rises faster than the eight-year trend.

The last time the Cape May-Lewes Ferry imposed a fuel surcharge was in April 2022.

Anyone who would like more information on the ferry fuel surcharge can visit here or call 800-643-3779.

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