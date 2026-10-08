Yesterday's Dinner Tastes Better Today
It's always the best when you make a big meal and have enough leftovers for the next day or two. We were talking about it on the show this week, how there are certain foods that actually taste even better reheated the next day.
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Some Foods Hit Different On Day Two
I mentioned that I had some leftover pasta that I thought actually tasted better as leftovers, and that got the phones ringing. People started calling in with the foods they think are just made for day two.
We even mentioned how we should open up a restaurant called Lou and Michele's Leftovers! The dishes that get better as they sit and marinate in the fridge overnight or longer.
Here are some of the foods our listeners mentoned we could serve...
Meatballs - "Hands down meatballs and sauce are better the next 2 or 3 days."
Lasagna - "Lasagna even tastes better a week later."
Chili - "Homemade chili is always better reheated the next day."
Pasta - "Pasta next day, YUM."
Soups - "Homemade soups are delicious the next morning."
Thanksgiving Dinner - "Thanksgiving diner the next day!"
Penne with Garlic Oil and BroccoliI - "I make a highly requested Penne with garlic oil and broccoli, I never eat it the same day I make it because it’s so much better the next day."
Pot Roast - "A rump roast cooked in the crockpot all day with beef broth and onions darkened with gravy, master and gravy thickened with cornstarch. The best pot roast ever and it is even better a day or two later as hot pot roast sandwiches."
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