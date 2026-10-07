New Jersey Starbucks fans: Pumpkin spice is still here, but holiday drinks are coming

New Jersey Starbucks fans: Pumpkin spice is still here, but holiday drinks are coming

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When Does Starbucks Holiday Menu Come Back This Year

Just when you thought you were settling into pumpkin spice season, Starbucks has already announced the date for the return of its holiday menu.

Don't worry, there's still plenty of time for you to enjoy your pumpkin spice latte! But if you're someone who gets excited for the return of all things peppermint, you don't have to wait too much longer.


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Read More: New Jersey Dunkin’ fans: New Halloween drink lineup has arrived

Starbucks' holiday menu returns November 5th, with several favorites coming back, including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Sugar Cookie Latte, and Gingerbread Chai.

So, if you're a big Starbucks fan, this is probably the news you've been waiting for. The holiday drinks are officially on the way, and before you know it, peppermint will be taking over the menu! 

What's New On The Starbucks Holiday Menu This Season


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New on the menu will be Tiramisu Velvet drinks, as well as an Apple Pomegranate Refresher with a Snowy Apple version made with coconut milk, according to Delish.

Don't get me wrong, these drinks sound delicious, but I'm not getting too excited just yet. I want to slow things down a little bit! I just started embracing fall and all things pumpkin spice.

Peppermint will eventually have its time, but for now, I'm happy enjoying fall for a little while longer.

Best coffee places recommended in Central Jersey

Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit

New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Categories: Lou & Michele, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

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