When Does Starbucks Holiday Menu Come Back This Year

Just when you thought you were settling into pumpkin spice season, Starbucks has already announced the date for the return of its holiday menu.

Don't worry, there's still plenty of time for you to enjoy your pumpkin spice latte! But if you're someone who gets excited for the return of all things peppermint, you don't have to wait too much longer.

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Starbucks' holiday menu returns November 5th, with several favorites coming back, including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Sugar Cookie Latte, and Gingerbread Chai.

So, if you're a big Starbucks fan, this is probably the news you've been waiting for. The holiday drinks are officially on the way, and before you know it, peppermint will be taking over the menu!

What's New On The Starbucks Holiday Menu This Season



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New on the menu will be Tiramisu Velvet drinks, as well as an Apple Pomegranate Refresher with a Snowy Apple version made with coconut milk, according to Delish.

Don't get me wrong, these drinks sound delicious, but I'm not getting too excited just yet. I want to slow things down a little bit! I just started embracing fall and all things pumpkin spice.

Peppermint will eventually have its time, but for now, I'm happy enjoying fall for a little while longer.

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Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt