If you’re on Medicare, your mailbox has probably been full for weeks.

Glossy flyers. Postcards. And the commercials don’t stop.

It’s Medicare open enrollment season. It ends Monday, Dec. 7, and this year there’s a good reason to pay attention.

I’m getting close to joining the Medicare club myself, so I’ve been paying more attention to this than ever.

Fewer plans in New Jersey

New Jersey will have 72 Medicare Advantage plans in 2027, down from 85 this year, according to CMS, the federal agency that runs Medicare.

There will also be 11 stand-alone prescription drug plans.

If your plan isn’t coming back, you need to choose a new one.

The good news: the average Medicare Advantage premium in New Jersey is dropping, from $23.37 a month to $20.09. And every Medicare enrollee in the state will have a $0-premium plan available.

What you can change by Dec. 7

During open enrollment, you can, according to Medicare.gov:

Join, drop or switch a Medicare Advantage plan

Join, drop or switch a stand-alone drug plan

Move from Original Medicare to Medicare Advantage, or back again

Your plan has to receive your change by Dec. 7. New coverage starts Jan. 1.

Drug costs in 2027

The yearly cap on what you pay out of pocket for covered prescriptions goes up to $2,400 in 2027, from $2,100 this year, according to CMS.

The most a drug plan can charge for its deductible rises to $700, from $615.

Medicare hasn’t announced the 2027 Part B premium yet.

New Jersey’s SHIP program offers free, unbiased Medicare counseling in all 21 counties. | Photo by Centre for Ageing Better on Unsplash New Jersey’s SHIP program offers free, unbiased Medicare counseling in all 21 counties. | Photo by Centre for Ageing Better on Unsplash

Free help, from people who don’t sell plans

New Jersey’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program, known as SHIP, offers free one-on-one Medicare counseling, according to the state Department of Human Services.

The counselors are trained volunteers. They don’t sell or recommend any plan, agent or company. They help you compare and decide for yourself.

Call: 1-800-792-8820

1-800-792-8820 In person: There are counseling sites in all 21 counties, through your county Office on Aging.

Think something’s off with a call or a plan? The state’s Senior Medicare Patrol takes fraud reports at 1-732-777-1940, ext. 1117.

Don’t just let it roll over

If you do nothing, most plans renew automatically.

But plans change their costs, drug lists and doctor networks every year. One phone call to SHIP could save you money, or a headache in January.

Dec. 7 will be here before you know it.