➡️ Minecraft fans can step inside the popular video game at a new limited-time attraction in New Jersey.

⛏️ An hour-long experience features eight interactive rooms, familiar enemies and a quest to rescue villagers.

️🔴 The East Rutherford complex also offers indoor rides, a water park, shopping, dining and plenty of family attractions.

EAST RUTHERFORD — Get ready Minecraft lovers of all ages, the latest limited interactive experience at American Dream is an absolute must-visit for you.

There really is something for everyone who visits the American Dream retail and entertainment complex.

American Dream Mall in NJ (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) American Dream Mall in NJ (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

The Nickelodeon amusement park has some very real indoor rides and rollercoasters — there's also the Dreamworks indoor water park, for year-round fun.

Another fun year-round installation is the iMuseum — our family had a blast taking group selfies and guessing the emotions of each room that we wandered through.



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American Dream Mall in NJ (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) American Dream Mall in NJ (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Of course, the shopping ranges from mall staples like Aerie, Hollister, Pink, Claires, Pac Sun and Spencers to the luxury brand "Avenue" of Hermes, Gucci, Balenciaga and more.

Plus so many yummy food choices. My daughters and I recently ate at the H Mart Asian food court and really loved our delicious chicken dishes and mango lemonade before setting off to the pop-up Pop Mart for some Disney-fied little blind boxes.

American Dream Mall in NJ (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) American Dream Mall in NJ (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Just opened on Friday, Nov. 13, Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue is perched on level 3, in the expansive mall’s Zone B, near the main Food Court.

The roughly hour-long ticketed experience brings elements of one of the world’s most popular video games to life, mining for gems, collecting resources and fighting off spiders, creepers, and skeletons on an ultimate quest.

In-person, there’s even a trading post at the end to buy merchandise and spend time with other fans.

Finishing the mission also gives you the chance at a limited-edition, "Minecraft: Bedrock Edition" in-game cape, for when you’re playing at home.

American Dream offers a Minecraft Experience (Courtesy American Dream) American Dream offers a Minecraft Experience (Courtesy American Dream)

Eight rooms bring Minecraft to life

Ticketholders get to explore eight Minecraft rooms, while using an “Orb of Interaction” to progress through the immersive experience.

Of course, Minecraft is a giant hit with kids, and all ages are welcome. Those two and younger don’t need a paid ticket.

American Dream offers a Minecraft Experience (Courtesy American Dream) American Dream offers a Minecraft Experience (Courtesy American Dream)

Anyone 15 and younger must be accompanied by at least one adult, 18 or older, to enter — no drop-offs, parents.

There are also many adults who love the creative, free-form elements of the game, too. Starting Nov. 19, Thursdays offer adult night hours, from 7 – 9 p.m.

American Dream offers a Minecraft Experience (Courtesy American Dream) American Dream offers a Minecraft Experience (Courtesy American Dream)

Tickets, prices and location

The Minecraft experience opened on Friday, Nov. 13, for a limited engagement at American Dream. It is set to close by March.

Tickets are available online — single-ticket prices start at $36, with friends-and-family multipack (of 3-10) tickets starting at $32.

This makes a really fun, unique gift for some hard-to-get family members on your list.

Location: 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, 07073, Court B, Level 3

♿ Accessibility: Venue is wheelchair accessible

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