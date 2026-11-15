Bass Pro Shops in Sayreville is a hit.

Just ask anyone who tried to park there Sunday.

On its first full weekend, the main lot and every overflow lot filled up, and police warned of heavy delays around the store.

The alerts

“At this time the parking lot for Bass Pro Shops and all secondary/auxiliary lots are at capacity,” Sayreville’s Office of Emergency Management posted Sunday. “This will cause significant delays in the area.”

Sayreville police told drivers to expect “congestion and heavy delays” near Main Street Extension and Riverton Boulevard, to watch for pedestrians, and to use other routes if they weren’t heading to the store.

Shoppers were sent to the South Amboy Ferry Terminal on Radford Ferry Road, where a shuttle bus ran to the store until 8:30 p.m.

What people are saying

The comments on the borough's post came fast.

“Is this the new normal? I hope not,” Nancy wrote.

“This is insane. It is a store. It isn’t going anywhere,” Jeff added.

“Shocked! May have to add another lane to the parkway!” John joked.

Others welcomed it. Edward pointed out that the crowds also fill nearby restaurants and gas stations: “Welcome Bass Pro Shop.”

And Tom had a point: “They better be paying South Amboy for using the lot.”

Sayreville’s Office of Emergency Management warned Sunday that every Bass Pro Shops lot was full. | Sayreville OEM via Facebook Sayreville’s Office of Emergency Management warned Sunday that every Bass Pro Shops lot was full. | Sayreville OEM via Facebook

When to go

The people who had the easiest time went on weekdays.

“We went Thursday, found parking, no traffic and not much crowds,” Pauline wrote.

“I went Friday night at 7 p.m. No problem,” Marianela said.

Diane went Friday at 4:30 and found no line. Her one complaint? “I was disappointed that there were no mermaids. They were only there the day of the ribbon cutting.”

Tips before you go

Go on a weekday, especially in the evening.

especially in the evening. If you go on a weekend, be ready to use the shuttle from the South Amboy Ferry Terminal.

be ready to use the shuttle from the South Amboy Ferry Terminal. If you’re not going to Bass Pro, stay away from Main Street Extension and Riverton Boulevard.

stay away from Main Street Extension and Riverton Boulevard. The lot has about 1,600 spaces, according to NJ Family, and it filled up fast.

according to NJ Family, and it filled up fast. The restaurant and bowling aren’t open yet. Bass Pro hopes to open them by the end of the year, Patch reported. The arcade is already running.

“Once the restaurant opens maybe I’ll go check it out,” Mary wrote.

My take

In Wednesday’s story, I said to give opening night to the crowds and go on a weeknight.

Looks like a lot of you already figured that out.

The fish will still be there.

Delaware Bay Beaches in Cumberland & Salem Counties Saturday February 21, 2026 was a gorgeous day along the Delaware Bay in Cumberland and Salem County NJ. It was the calm before the storm. When everyone else was attacking the supermarkets, I had a quiet day snapping photos along what I call Jersey's forgotten south west bay shore. Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson