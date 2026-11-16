Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Fire in a tent outside MetLife Stadium after a Jets game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 (Lyndhurst Fire Department) Fire in a tent outside MetLife Stadium after a Jets game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026

🔥A fire destroyed a tent outside MetLife Stadium after Sunday's Jets game

🔥Firefighters from three departments responded to the parking lot blaze.

🔥Videos show thick black smoke rising outside the stadium and drifting inside.

EAST RUTHERFORD — Smoke poured into the parking lot at MetLife Stadium after Sunday's Jets game as flames engulfed and destroyed a tent outside the stadium.

State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said the fire broke out around 5:50 p.m. in a tent near Lot A, next to the AMEX gate in the postgame area. No one was inside the tent at the time. The game had ended around 4:15 p.m.

Video shows thick black smoke rising from the flames just outside the stadium. A photo shows the tent was completely destroyed, while a second video shows smoke that had wafted into the stadium.

Firefighters from Carlstadt, Moonachie and the NJ Sports and Exposition Authority extinguished the flames.

The tent is part of the American Express Venue Collection and is open to cardholders attending events at MetLife Stadium. Photos show it to be a semi-permanent area with a tent for a roof.

Security camera footage of a man who posed as a deliveryman in an attempted robbery in MIddletown Sat., Nov. 14, 2026 (Middletown police) Security camera footage of a man who posed as a deliveryman in an attempted robbery in MIddletown Sat., Nov. 14, 2026

🚨A man posing as a delivery driver tried to rob a Middletown home with a BB gun

🚨Police searched the area with drones and K-9 units but did not find the suspect

🚨The man remains at large, and police are asking residents to share information

MIDDLETOWN — The search continues Sunday for a man posing as a delivery driver who tried to rob a Middletown home with what appeared to be a handgun but turned out to be a BB gun.

Middletown Police Chief Craig Weber said the man knocked on the door of a home on Sidney Court in the Cottage Gate at Navesink community while holding a box. When the homeowner answered, the suspect showed what looked like a pistol. The two struggled before the man fled on foot.

Police from several towns and the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office responded and launched an extensive search using drones and K-9 units. They were unsuccessful in finding the suspect.

Weber described the suspect as a white male in his early 20s wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and boots. He may have left the area in a black sedan.

Weber said there is no known direct threat to residents.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at 732-615-2120.

NJ is investigating a measles detection in wastewater (Getty Stock Bilanol), Sean Rayford, Getty Images NJ is investigating a measles detection in wastewater (Getty Stock Bilanol), Sean Rayford, Getty Images

⚠️ A second confirmed measles case has prompted New Jersey health officials to warn of possible exposures in Morris County.

➡️ The infected visitor attended a Whippany convention and visited a hotel, pharmacy and emergency room while infectious.

🔴 Anyone who may have been exposed could develop symptoms as late as Dec. 4.

TRENTON – New Jersey has been alerted to exposure to a second confirmed measles case, as a non-resident with the virus recently stayed in Morris County while infectious, state health officials said Friday.

The infected patient attended two days of a weekend convention at a Whippany hotel, stayed at a separate hotel and also visited a Walgreens pharmacy and then the closest emergency room while symptomatic.

Anyone who suspects an exposure or illness should call their local health department or a health care provider, before going to any medical office or emergency department.

If infected, exposed individuals may develop symptoms as late as Dec. 4.

Click the link above to learn where the exposures could have happened.

Change to EZPass (Jeff Deminski, Townsquare Media) Change to EZPass (Jeff Deminski, Townsquare Media)

State Sen. Angela McKnight is proposing a $15 cap on the administrative fee for an unpaid toll under $10.

For tolls of $10 or more, the fee would be set on a sliding scale.

The bill would also require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and South Jersey Transportation Authority to mail violation notices within 21 days, down from 60, and bar fees when a billing error, faulty transponder or another problem outside the driver’s control caused the missed payment.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By eaerly November, the total was well above 15,000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

These NJ towns have banned data centers As public concerns surge over electricity demand and stress on resources, a number of New Jersey communities scramble to ban data centers from being built within their borders, well more than 100 as of November 2026, according to Climate Revolution Action Network, Food and Water Watch and the Pinelands Alliance. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.