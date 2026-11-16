🚗 A missed toll can trigger a $50 administrative fee on the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway or Atlantic City Expressway.

🏛️ Sen. Angela McKnight wants to cap the fee at $15 for tolls under $10 and require violation notices to be mailed within 21 days.

📬 Drivers tell New Jersey 101.5 that notices can take weeks to arrive and getting someone on the phone can be a fight of its own.

A $2 toll. A $52 bill. Open that envelope and tell me which number you’re going to remember. In New Jersey, a single missed toll can cost you $50 in administrative fees. On a $2 toll, the fee alone is 25 times what you owed for the drive.

State Sen. Angela McKnight wants to bring that number down. “A missed toll payment shouldn't come with an excessive $50 administrative fee,” she wrote in a Nov. 13 Facebook post announcing the proposal. She pointed to the rising cost of groceries and rent and said New Jersey families shouldn’t be paying more in fees than they owe in tolls.

Her bill, S4760, and its Assembly companion, A5549, would cap the fee at $15 for tolls under $10. For tolls of $10 or more, the agencies would set fees on a sliding scale. Both bills are pending in committee.

What NJ E-ZPass can charge for a missed toll

The rules set a $50 administrative fee per violation on the Turnpike, Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway, on top of the toll. On the Turnpike and Parkway, vehicle owners who prove the violation was inadvertent owe only the toll.

What NJ drivers say happens when they fight a fee

When I reported on these fees in March, drivers told me notices showed up weeks later and that long holds or unanswered calls made it hard to straighten things out. We’ve also seen what happens when the first bill never goes out. In 2020, the Turnpike Authority told us its contractor failed to send 79,000 initial notices during the pandemic cashless period. The authority said it would reverse the fees and refund drivers who had already paid them.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File

How to dispute an NJ E-ZPass violation

Go to ezpassnj.com and choose Violations/Toll-by-Plate. Enter the notice number and your license plate, select the charge you’re disputing and follow the prompts to submit your explanation and supporting records. You can also use the dispute form that comes with the notice. If you had an E-ZPass account when you went through, select the E-ZPass customer option so the charge can be reviewed against your account.

What McKnight’s NJ toll bill would change

The bill would require agencies to mail notices within 21 days of a recorded violation and spell out the toll, the fee and how to resolve it. It would bar notices and fees when a billing error, faulty transponder or other problem outside the driver’s control caused the missed payment. It would also require opt-in text alerts under new or renewed contracts and annual reports on fee revenue and processing costs.

That last number is one I’d like to see. If it costs $50 to collect a $2 toll, show us where the $50 goes.

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

These are the most and least expensive toll roads in the U.S. According to data compiled by Uproad , these are the highways across the country that charge the most and least to drive as of 2023. Officials in the state listed as the most expensive, however, say the data is incorrect and they provided the information to back it up. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

FREE RIDE! These U.S. states have absolutely no toll roads According to data compiled by Uproad , there's no charge to drive on highways in these states. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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