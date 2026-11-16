🚨A man was seen running into Lake Hazel late Friday night.

🚨Search teams recovered Juan Torres-Trinidad's body Sunday morning.

🚨Police have not disclosed why he entered the water.

VOORHEES — A man who had been reported missing was found dead in a lake Sunday morning, two days after witnesses saw him run into the water and disappear.

Voorhees police responding to a 911 call late Friday night watched as a man ran toward the bank of Lake Hazel, also known as Brookdale Echelon Lake, behind the M. Allan Vogelson Branch of the Camden County Library System. The man became submerged and never resurfaced.

Fire personnel, emergency management officials, dive teams and search-and-rescue personnel were immediately sent to the scene to assist with search operations.

Missing-person report leads to identification

On Saturday afternoon, police posted information about a missing man named Juan Torres-Trinidad.

The search ended Sunday morning when Torres-Trinidad's body was found in the lake. Police have not disclosed what led him to run into the water or how long he had been missing.

"The Voorhees Police Department extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Torres-Trinidad during this difficult time," the department wrote.

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