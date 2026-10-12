Classic frozen pizza brand ending 90-year run, but will NJ care?

Want to sound like a corporate suit? Say things like: “…allows us to redirect our resources toward brands and categories” where the company has a “greater scale and stronger growth potential.” Speak of things like: “a challenging operating environment.”

That’s the corporate blathering from Conagra President and chief executive officer John Brase in a Q1 2027 earnings call in speaking about their decision to discontinue Celeste Pizza.

The frozen pizza brand had made it to almost 90 years. While you soon won’t find it in any New Jersey grocery stores, would true New Jerseyans care? I mean, we take our pizza like a sacred oath.

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Do the pizza devout here really go for frozen pizza?

I’m not even going to argue the quality of Celeste. I had it infrequently but I don’t remember being impressed. Other frozen pizza left more of an impression, but never a good one.

Remember Elio’s, those rectangular pieces of frozen pizza that might as well have been sitting on elementary school paper plates when you were young because they were that bad. Honestly, they taste like school cafeteria food.

Or how about the awfulness of Totino’s Party Pizza? If that’s a party let me RSVP no.

David McNew, Getty Images David McNew, Getty Images

You know where they like frozen pizza the most? The Midwest according to a study by stacker.com

Yeah, and that tracks, because they don’t know what true pizza is. You know New Jersey buys 44.92% fewer ounces of frozen pizza per person than the national average and that we are the 4th least frozen-pizza-loving state? That’s because we know what real pizza is.

So while Celeste frozen pizza will soon be goon from Jersey store freezers I doubt you’ll see anyone talking to a manager.

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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How to make New Jersey's vodka sauce pizza Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy