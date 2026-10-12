For years, I’ve written about Christopher Columbus and why Americans should celebrate Columbus Day.

My arguments have stayed consistent: teach history in context, recognize courage and achievement, and don’t let political wokeness erase a critical component of our past.

Photo by Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo by Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Why Columbus Day still deserves to be celebrated

Here are the ten strongest reasons I’ve made in those articles:

Columbus helped open a new chapter in world history

His voyages connected Europe and the Americas in ways that changed both sides of the Pond.

I’ve called the holiday “Western Civilization Expansion Day” because of the lasting historical consequences of that encounter.

His voyages took unusual courage and determination

Columbus pursued a dangerous, uncertain expedition despite doubt and ridicule.

The risks he took are central to why his achievements deserve recognition.

History should be judged in its own context

People who lived centuries ago should be understood in the world they inhabited, with its customs, dangers and limits.

Context helps us learn from the past instead of reducing it to a modern politically correct worldview.

We should teach the whole story, including complexity and conflict

Accounts of Columbus and the people he encountered should include more than one side of the story: the conditions of the time, the conflicts and the alliances.

A serious history lesson is in order for most Americans on this subject.

His legacy includes encounters and alliances, not only conflict

I’ve argued that Columbus’s story should include the relationships he formed with Indigenous people, as well as the conflict and violence of the period.

Leaving out either part makes the history less complete and wildly inaccurate.

A flawed person can still make a lasting contribution

I don’t argue that Columbus was perfect.

No man is perfect.

The argument is that human flaws shouldn’t automatically erase courage, achievement or historical importance.

We can examine a person critically and still recognize what he accomplished.

Remembering earlier generations means recognizing sacrifice and endurance

The articles are intended to connect the people who shaped history, including whose lives were complicated or imperfect, to the freedoms and prosperity modern Americans inherited.

Remembering them helps us understand how much of the present is shaped by the past.

Columbus’s story belongs in the larger story of America’s development

I’ve described his courage and determination as part of the long history that led to the formation of the United States and the spread of ideas and institutions associated with Western civilization.

The holiday honors Italian-American heritage

Columbus Day has also become a way for Italian Americans to celebrate their history and place in the country.

That heritage deserves respect, not dismissal.

Keeping the holiday keeps history visible and open to debate

I’ve written against efforts to remove Columbus from public memory, arguing that Americans should teach history, discuss its disagreements and preserve the monuments and traditions connected to it.

Columbus Day gives us a reason to remember a consequential figure, discuss history honestly and celebrate the traditions that have become part of American life.

We don’t have to pretend the past was perfect to believe it is worth studying and worth celebrating.

Check out my conversation with Joe Piscopo on Newsmax from my show on Sunday, where we talk about this great holiday.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own

Everyday Photos That Perfectly Capture the Small-Town America We Remember These photos, mostly from the 1970s, capture small-town life back when things were simpler, slower, and a whole lot more real.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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