Happy Columbus Day — Ignore the haters and celebrate

Every year I celebrate the national holiday dedicated to one of the world's greatest explorers by writing and referencing some real history in order to educate and empower people.

There are so many negative forces of political correctness out there focused on tearing down real history as an attempt to have Americans hate the past and therefore themselves. I have spent many hours and articles over the years helping people get the knowledge they need to push back on the nonsense.

The lazy corporate media has parroted radicals for decades allowing for many radical policies regarding climate, immigration, the Second Amendment, medical freedom, and parental rights to be implemented.

As we head into the November election, nothing short of the future of our nation and Republic is at stake. We have watched how the government is willing to lie about public health and law and order in order to create fear and compliance among the working and middle class. You are expected to pay for the very policies that are eroding and eliminating our freedoms and endangering lives and communities.

I believe an understanding of history, flaws and all, is critical. We should be teaching history in the context of the history.

Clearly life was very different hundreds of years ago. It's critical to embrace the idea that if not for the sacrifice of so many flawed men and women from the past our Republic would have never been born. The question for you today is how long will it last, and are you willing to fight to keep it?

In case you need some information before reading my articles, Here's the proclamation from President Barack Obama reaffirming our commitment to honoring the great explorer, ready HERE.

