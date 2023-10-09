For many years, I've been writing about the amazing historical contribution given to us by a strong and courageous man, Christopher Columbus.

I've written about the savagery he encountered in the New World and the reasons behind the holiday.

All Americans should understand the rich history that led to the eventual formation of the greatest nation on Earth.

I was happy to march in the Columbus Day parade in Long Branch, Monmouth County, over the weekend to reaffirm my strong support for this great historical figure.

Bill Spadea at the Columbus Day Parade in Long branch, NJ (Photo via Bill Spadea) Bill Spadea at the Columbus Day Parade in Long branch, NJ (Photo via Bill Spadea) loading...

I want to thank Long Branch Mayor John Pallone for the hospitality and Parade Chairman Joseph Mercadante for inviting us in.

Thanks to all of the parade organizers, Long Branch public works employees, police officers, firefighters and everyone who made the day a huge success.

A dog with common sense! (Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva) A dog with common sense! (Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva) loading...

It was great to see my friend, Monmouth County Commissioner Ross Licitra, and Shrewsbury Mayor Erik Anderson, who is running for commissioner.

Had a nice chat with Steve Dnistrian, who is challenging my friend Vin Gopal for the 11th District Senate seat.

The best thing about the parade is that all political sides come together to support a great holiday in one of New Jersey's best communities. It was great to walk with so many great Common Sense volunteers!

Bill Spadea at the Columbus Day Parade in Long branch, NJ (Photo via Bill Spadea) Bill Spadea at the Columbus Day Parade in Long branch, NJ (Photo via Bill Spadea) loading...

Here's a bit of light reading for your Columbus Day.

Teach real history.

Celebrate America by honoring Christopher Columbus:

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom