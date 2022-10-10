It’s still called Columbus Day in NJ: What’s open, what’s closed

For the second year in a row, President Joe Biden has proclaimed the second Monday in October Indigenous Peoples Day, which several states also are marking on Oct. 10 in place of or in addition to Columbus Day.

In New Jersey, Columbus Day it remains, with a 2020 bill to supersede the holiday with Indigenous Peoples Day having been withdrawn.

Whatever name it goes by, this is both a federal and state holiday, meaning state offices are closed, including Motor Vehicle Commission branches.

School closures vary by district, and while these are not listed on NJ1015.com's School Closings page, now may be a good time for schools or organizations that haven't signed up in previous years to do so before the winter.

NJ Transit lists Columbus Day among its holidays on which a modified schedule is in effect.

Columbus Day is also a United States Postal Service holiday, while other deliveries still may be made, according to NJ.com.

The Holiday Schedule counts Columbus Day as a bank holiday, but as with other types of locations around New Jersey, residents may need to check with their local branches to see if they are open or closed on Monday.

Finally, stock markets are open but bond markets are not, according to MarketWatch.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

