Celebrate our heritage: Bring back Columbus Day
For many years I've been writing, speaking, and aggressively educating and advocating for New Jersey and America to embrace and elevate Columbus Day.
It was refreshing to be invited to the Mercer County Italian American Festival Association Scholarship Award Dinner. My friend Robert Pluta opened up his restaurant for the group and served up his delicious Italian specialties.
Family and friends gathered to celebrate several high school students who have embraced their Italian heritage and successfully completed Italian language courses. I appreciate the invitation from Rocco Riccio who asked me to attend and say a few words. The crowd was energized and engaged.
One of the issues I focused on is the important need to honor and celebrate Christopher Columbus. Heroes come in many forms and when we consider the incredible value that Western Civilization has brought to the world, its expansion would not have been possible without courageous visionaries like Columbus.
ALSO READ: A great time at the St. George Greek Festival in Hamilton, NJ
Much of the history has been distorted and the modern woke culture has been on a misinformation campaign for years. Sadly, the result has been a near eradication of Columbus from our state.
I can promise you on Day One, that trend will be reversed. But until then, help educate your friends, family, and neighbors and start celebrating Columbus.
Here are a few of my past articles for you to use:
Spadea's Strong Public Support for Columbus: click HERE.
2020: Standing Strong: click HERE.
2020: The Real History: click HERE.
2019: Celebrate the History of a Great Man!: click HERE.
2019: Stop Discriminating!: click HERE.
2017: He should be celebrated: click HERE.
2017: Don't let politics ruin history: click HERE.
2016: Celebrate Western Civilization Expansion Day!: click HERE.
2015: Don't Fear the woke mob: click HERE.
2015: Context is Key!: click HERE.
