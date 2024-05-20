A great time at the St. George Greek Festival in Hamilton, NJ

A great time at the St. George Greek Festival in Hamilton, NJ

Bill Spadea at the Greek Festival in Hamilton

I love Greek food for sure, Jodi and I look forward to Greek Easter every year we celebrate with friends over a pig roasting over hot coals in the backyard.

This week, my friend Peter who owns the Ewing Diner in Mercer County invited us in to meet the great folks at St. George's Church in Hamilton and speak to the packed festival.

Peter from the Ewing Diner and Bill Spadea
As we make our way around the state, it's energizing to speak to and listen to the concerns of so many New Jerseyans. People want to stay in Jersey, but the government is working hard to make it unaffordable for working and middle-class families.

Bill Spadea speaking at the Greek Festival
We met many teachers at the festival who all echoed their concerns about their current financial situation and the diminishing possibility of affording retirement in New Jersey. Know that we hear you and help is on the way.

