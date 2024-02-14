Man celebrating birthday fatally shot in Long Branch, NJ

🚨Elijah Buffaloe was shot early Sunday morning on Brighton Avenue

🚨No arrests have been made in the shooting

LONG BRANCH — A man shot while celebrating his birthday early Sunday morning has died from his injuries.

Elijah Buffaloe, 31, of Long Branch was shot around 1:30 a.m. on Brighton Avenue between Ocean Boulevard and 2nd Avenue. The block in the city's West End neighborhood includes several restaurants and a jewelry store.

Buffaloe died Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement sources have confirmed that Buffaloe was out celebrating his birthday at the time of the shooting.

Motive for the shooting

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago did not disclose how many shots were fired or a motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Santiago asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or Long Branch Police at 732-222-1000.

The Link News was first to report the shooting.

