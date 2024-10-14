Is New Jersey in NASCAR country?

Even at 55 years old, I'm still finding things to do for the first time.

This weekend we had a great opportunity to attend a 400-mile NASCAR race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The "ROVAL400" is a 400-mile race that adds some slow down, hairpin turns, and a unique "roadway" element of excitement and skill to the race.

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 Getty Images loading...

We were guests of the track owners and senior management Jeff and Jessica who make things run right. We also had the opportunity to attend the pre-race Driver's Meeting as well as spend time in the pits with the crews ahead of the start.

I also made my way into the broadcasting booth to wish legendary NASCAR voice Doug Rice well as he did the turn-by-turn live broadcast of the race for the last time at Charlotte.

Bill Spadea in the broadcasting booth to wish legendary NASCAR voice Doug Rice Bill Spadea in the broadcasting booth to wish legendary NASCAR voice Doug Rice loading...

Also had a great conversation with iconic NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon and his family.

Bill Spadea with Jeff Gordon Bill Spadea with Jeff Gordon loading...

At the Driver's Meeting, I caught up with Ocean County native Martin Truex, Jr. whose family is diggin' in to the Garden State.

Bill Spadea with Martin Truex, Jr. Bill Spadea with Martin Truex, Jr. loading...

We were honored to meet with many of the heroes who spent hours and days at risk to their own safety rescuing and resupplying North Carolinians impacted by Hurricane Helene.

All in all a fantastic weekend. Stay tuned for more on our growing friendship with the companies that make NASCAR one of the most popular sports in our state and country.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

