NASCAR racing: Just a step away from New Jersey
I love NASCAR. The sound, the cars, the racing, the party — everything is such a great time. When a non-fan thinks of NASCAR, I’m sure the first thought that comes to their mind is it's just cars driving in a circle, turning left. How hard could that be?
What if I told you that’s only scratching the surface? To NASCAR fans, all of the above is like saying the only goal of baseball is to throw a ball and run the bases. I can assure you there is so much more to the sport.
Last weekend, I took a trip to Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania to check out the NASCAR action. It’s more than racing. It’s a huge three-day party where people from all over the country come to camp, party, and watch great racing.