I love NASCAR. The sound, the cars, the racing, the party — everything is such a great time. When a non-fan thinks of NASCAR, I’m sure the first thought that comes to their mind is it's just cars driving in a circle, turning left. How hard could that be?

What if I told you that’s only scratching the surface? To NASCAR fans, all of the above is like saying the only goal of baseball is to throw a ball and run the bases. I can assure you there is so much more to the sport.