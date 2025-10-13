Over the years the forces of anti-American political correctness have tried to disparage the historical legacy of one of the world's great explorers, Christopher Columbus.

The ignorant mob members have defaced artwork and torn down statues all in the name of the so-called "indigenous people."

The legacy of Christopher Columbus under attack

What's absurd about the attacks on Columbus is that they all lack historical context and seem to purposefully overlook the savage and cannibalistic behavior of some of the natives the Columbus team encountered.

The ignorant keyboard warriors also purposefully ignore the alliances Columbus made with the natives after his first landing.

Why Columbus matters to Western Civilization

As I've written many times over the years, Columbus is the reason that Western Civilization expanded to America.

We owe him a great historical debt.

Disparaging him and his accomplishments shows the height of ignorance that has plagued several American generations.

Here's an article I wrote in 2023, which includes more than half a dozen links to previous articles containing original sources so you can prepare yourself to defend Columbus throughout the day!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

