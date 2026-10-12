Got adrenaline? 4th scariest haunted house in US is here in NJ

If you need that adrenaline of a good scare, look no further than New Jersey. We have plenty of great haunted attractions in this state.

As if property taxes and grocery prices aren’t terrifying enough, we hand places like Farm of Horrors at Schaefer Farms in Flemington, Brighton Asylum in Passaic, Oasis Island of Terror in Robbinsville.

But there’s one that according to a ranking study put out by car rental company SIXT, stands out above all else in New Jersey and actually ranks among the best in the nation.

13th Hour Haunted House | Warton, NJ 13th Hour Haunted House | Warton, NJ

13th Hour Haunted House in Wharton has been ranked the fourth-scariest haunted attraction in America.

The study looked at number of live scare actors, Google reviews, and TikTok search interest. The 13th Hour attraction boasts more than 125 live scare actors, elaborate sets and special effects.

There are three separate haunted experiences, including The Darkside, where you’re forced to navigate pitch-black corridors. Because apparently, walking around in the dark while strangers try to scare the daylights out of you is considered entertainment. Then there’s The House of Nightmares, and The Attic.

13th Hour Haunted House | Warton, NJ 13th Hour Haunted House | Warton, NJ

And here’s where I admit I’m a bit of a hypocrite.

A few years ago, I was terrified at the thought of going to Pennsylvania’s Terror Behind the Walls attraction. I wasn’t exactly charging through the entrance like Bruce Willis in a Did Hard movie. I was genuinely nervous about what awaited me inside. I had heard this place had grown men sometimes pass out from abject fear.

I didn’t. The hype was just that.

And looking back, there’s something to be said for that adrenaline rush. The anticipation, the jump scares, the relief when you realize you survived the whole thing. It’s a strange kind of fun, even for someone who would generally prefer to watch a scary movie from the safety of his couch.

13th Hour Haunted House | Warton, NJ 13th Hour Haunted House | Warton, NJ

So if you’re looking for a Halloween adventure, 13th Hour might be worth a visit. You’ll find them at 105 West Dewey Avenue in Wharton.

Here’s their website, if you dare.

13 scary movies filmed right here in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore/New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt