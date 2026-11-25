It’s become a tradition at NJ101.5 to create a parody of The Twelve Days of Christmas with lyrics specifically about New Jersey and what is going on in the news that year.

Let’s be real, it’s about time we updated the song.

Nobody realistically wants or needs that many birds. We need to get a little more honest about what is being gifted to you.

On the Deminski and Moore Show we had New Jerseyans call in with their suggestions and I think we’ve got a pretty good one for your 2026 holiday season.

Photo by Flaviu Costin on Unsplash a group of children standing next to each other

The best part? It’s not just a theoretical song, we actually get to hear it on the New Jersey airwaves.

For the last two Decembers we have been lucky enough to work with the Legacy Show Choir at Hillsborough High School (under the watch of Director of Choral Activities, Ashley Mathews) to bring ‘The Twelve Days of Jersey’ to life.

The talented students bring our Garden State grievances to life and we’ll definitely be playing their rendition on the air through the month of December.

By the way, if you want to see them in person, they have a show on Dec. 10 at Hillsborough High School!

Check out the lyrics so you can sing along through the Christmas season.

Twelve Days of Jersey 2026 NJ101.5 listeners helped us make a rendition of 'The Twelve Days of Christmas' exclusively for the Garden State. Sing along to this during the holiday season. Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore, Jeff Deminski, and NJ101.5 listeners

A Longwood Christmas 2025: A first look "A Longwood Christmas 2025" debuted on November 21, 2025. EJ took the trip out to Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, to snap a few photos! Gallery Credit: Eric Johnson

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for December (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during December. Some new events have been added for 2026. Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈