With my kids heading back to school this week, I'm starting to embrace the fact that fall is right around the corner. Although I LOVE everything summer has to offer here in the Garden State, I'm getting pretty excited about the cooler weather and everything that comes with the new season.

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Pumpkin festivals, apple cider donuts, crisp fall days, and all the fun fall activities.

Fall Family Fun Awaits In New Jersey

There's a lot to look forward to this time of year! And one of those big events is the Great Pumpkin Festival at Heaven Hill Farm in Vernon, New Jersey, which is quickly approaching!

What To Expect At The Great Pumpkin Festival In Vernon

"Over 35 family-friendly outdoor activities! Enjoy a scenic hayride to the pumpkin patch, navigate the “Celebrating America 250 Years” themed corn maze, interact with farm animals, cheer on the pig races, watch the Dynamo Dog Show, ride pedal cars and touring cars, try out the giant slingshot, climb the giant straw pyramid, explore the Boo Barn, and test your skills at the Baseball Speed Throw—plus so much more!"

Read More: One of New Jersey’s biggest coffee celebrations is returning to Freehold this fall

You can purchase your tickets HERE, and get ready to join in on the fun.

We're just weeks away, with the Great Pumpkin Festival at Heaven Hill Farm in Vernon taking place September 12th - November 8th. The countdown is on!

10 best fall foliage spots in New Jersey WeGoDating.com put together the best leaf-peeping areas in the Garden State. Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

Here are 9 Farm-to-Table Restaurants to Check Out in the Garden State For those who like farm-fresh food and ingredients when they dine out, you’ll be happy to know that New Jersey has a vibrant farm-to-table dining scene with many restaurants committed to sourcing local and seasonal ingredients. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo