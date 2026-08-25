New Jersey Coffee Festival Returns To Freehold This November For Two Days

Hey, coffee lovers! This one is for YOU! The New Jersey Coffee Festival is coming back for another year, and the countdown is officially on.

As we get closer and closer to the big event, get ready to mark your calendars for a full day of celebrating all things coffee!

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If you love discovering different coffee shops throughout New Jersey, trying new brews, and really immersing yourself in the coffee culture, you're going to love this! Here's what people are saying....

"I can’t wait!"

"We are here for it!"

"Yesssss!"

"Such a fun weekend!!!!

What To Expect At The New Jersey Coffee Festival 2026

It's all about bringing the community together to "sip, sample, shop, learn, and explore" all things coffee. You can spend the day discovering new flavors, trying something a little different, and connecting with the amazing people behind your favorite brew.

Read More: Get ready, NJ: Pumpkin spice is returning to Dunkin’

New Jersey Coffee Festival: Dates To Remember

New Jersey Coffee Festival will take place Saturday, November 14th, and Sunday, November 15th, at Warehouse 100 in Freehold.

Tickets are on sale now!

I love checking out new coffee spots around New Jersey! I recently stopped by Small World Coffee in Princeton on Witherspoon Street. What a great place!!

And with so many unique and charming places to discover, check out the list below of must-visit New Jersey coffee spots.

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson