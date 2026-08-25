One of New Jersey’s biggest coffee celebrations is returning to Freehold this fall
New Jersey Coffee Festival Returns To Freehold This November For Two Days
Hey, coffee lovers! This one is for YOU! The New Jersey Coffee Festival is coming back for another year, and the countdown is officially on.
As we get closer and closer to the big event, get ready to mark your calendars for a full day of celebrating all things coffee!
If you love discovering different coffee shops throughout New Jersey, trying new brews, and really immersing yourself in the coffee culture, you're going to love this! Here's what people are saying....
"I can’t wait!"
"We are here for it!"
"Yesssss!"
"Such a fun weekend!!!!
What To Expect At The New Jersey Coffee Festival 2026
It's all about bringing the community together to "sip, sample, shop, learn, and explore" all things coffee. You can spend the day discovering new flavors, trying something a little different, and connecting with the amazing people behind your favorite brew.
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New Jersey Coffee Festival: Dates To Remember
New Jersey Coffee Festival will take place Saturday, November 14th, and Sunday, November 15th, at Warehouse 100 in Freehold.
Tickets are on sale now!
I love checking out new coffee spots around New Jersey! I recently stopped by Small World Coffee in Princeton on Witherspoon Street. What a great place!!
And with so many unique and charming places to discover, check out the list below of must-visit New Jersey coffee spots.
Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit
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Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches
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Best coffee places recommended in Central Jersey
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