An End-Of-Summer Escape In New Jersey

If you're looking for an end-of-summer weekend getaway right here in New Jersey, there are so many wonderful places to choose from, including Asbury Park, Cape May, and the Delaware Water Gap, to name a few. But one that I've been wanting to visit for a while now is Lambertville.

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After my trip to New Hope last summer, I crossed the bridge and walked into Lambertville, and I've had it on my list of places to explore ever since. It's such a beautiful area, with charming restaurants, boutiques, cozy coffee spots, galleries, and so much to see and do.

We really only crossed the bridge, took a quick walk around, and walked right back, so I never had the chance to really experience everything Lambertville has to offer.

I'd love to wrap up the summer with a little getaway there, spending even more time exploring and staying the night in Lambertville.

A friend recently told me about a beautiful bed-and-breakfast called Bridge Street House, right in the heart of town. She said it was a perfect place to stay, within walking distance of shops and restaurants.

A New Jersey Weekend Trip Worth The Drive



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It sounds like the perfect way to squeeze in one more summer weekend before the season ends and the kids head back to school.

That's when things get busy again, and it becomes harder and harder to squeeze in even just a little overnight stay in New Jersey.

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