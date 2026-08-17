If you're looking for a fun way to spend the day, how about canoeing in Princeton?

We were talking recently on the air about different things you can do around New Jersey. Of course, the Jersey Shore is always a favorite, and I love a good beach day, but there are many other ways to enjoy the Garden State this time of year, too.

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There are so many beautiful towns to explore, and different adventures to try right here in New Jersey.

How About Renting A Canoe Or Kayak In Princeton, New Jersey?

I've been wanting to go canoeing for a while, and I finally went this past Saturday! The weather was gorgeous, so we took a ride to Princeton, where there's a place right off Route 1 where you can rent canoes and kayaks.

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media

Read More: One of NJ’s most exciting summer traditions continues through September

What a fun way to spend a summer weekend day in New Jersey!

It was so nice being out on the water and enjoying the weather. It really was just perfect!

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Canoe And Kayak Rentals In Princeton Offer Hourly And Full-day Options

You can rent a two-seater or three-seater canoe, and single and twin kayaks. You can paddle for an hour or two to take in the beautiful scenery, or rent one for the day.

There were three of us in one canoe, so I had plenty of help paddling, and two in the other.

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media

Princeton Canoe and Kayak Rental is located at 483 Alexander Road in Princeton.

I highly recommend it!

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