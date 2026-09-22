I want to start this off by saying that I’m not a complete prude when it comes to pizza toppings.

While I tend to opt for a plain slice, I can also be ambitious. I’ll never turn down some pepperoni, mushrooms, or hot peppers. I’m also not one to shy away from buffalo chicken or penne vodka pizza.

One topping that has always given me pause is Hawaiian pizza.

Who puts pineapple on pizza?

Photo by Shoeib Abolhassani on Unsplash A whole hawaiian pizza with ham and pineapple

In theory, I’m fine with ham being on my pizza… but pineapple? That fruit has a time and place and in my opinion it’s in a drink by the pool on vacation.

On a pizza though? That seems like a prank.

Over the weekend, for the first time in my over three decades on this Earth I saw someone actually order a Hawaiian pizza.

It was like seeing a dog walk on its hind legs.

Photo by bckfwd on Unsplash baked Hawaiian pizza

Prior to this, a pizza coated with pineapple seemed like something that only existed in movies, but there it was, just feet away from where I was sitting.

Curiosity got the best of me.

I didn’t dare take a whole slice, I didn’t think I could stomach it, but I did take two pieces of pineapple and placed them on my plain slice just to get a sample.

It felt like a Jersey sin, but I took a bite anyway.

The burst of warm pineapple juice that gushed out was something I should have been ready for, but wasn’t. Nothing can mentally prepare you for something like that ruining your pizza slice.

Photo by Parker Hilton on Unsplash a piece of pizza with pineapple on top of it

I looked around at people legitimately enjoying their slices of tarnished ‘za in disbelief. People actually enjoy this?

Final review

Now I'm no Dave Portnoy when it comes to pizza reviews, but I'll try.

Ultimately, I'm glad I finally tried this abomination, but I don't know if I'll ever fully trust those who claim that it's a favorite pie of their's. I'll give it a 3 out of 10.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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