Sometimes, you have to look at the little guys for the absolute best food and atmosphere. Yes, the big chains are great, but it's really the mom and pop kind of places that really bring our communities together.

Nic's Hometown Tavern in Hazlet, NJ is one of those places. Despite so many bigger chains nearby, Nic's provides an atmosphere that many of those larger chains simply can't match.

After paying a visit to their tavern, I 100% stand behind the description of calling it a hole in the wall kind of place. And in New Jersey, that's considered a very high ranking.

ALSO READ: Summer slots still open at NJ River Rangers Camp

But Nic's Hometown Tavern isn't alone. Five years ago, they joined forces with one of their former bartenders which ended up pushing themselves to the next level.

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The Hey Burger era

Today, Nic's Hometown Tavern is home to Hey Burger. Yes, Hey Burger is it's own entity located within the tavern, but don't let that fool you into thinking that one isn't better than the other.

In fact, Hey Burger enhances the tavern experience by providing a full menu of amazing burgers and more for it's customers. But not just any burger. They serve up award-winning burgers.

Hey Burger has only been around for five years, yet they've already racked up tons of awards for their burgers which they proudly showcase within the tavern. Needless to say, they have a lot of support support from the community.

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Serving up a great burger

With Hey Burger participating in this years Jersey Shore Burger Playoffs, I just knew I had to give one of their best-selling burgers a try (check out the video below).

So, who do you think has the best burgers at the Jersey Shore? It's not too late to vote in the 2026 playoffs. Cast your vote here.

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.