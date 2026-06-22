Jersey Mike’s takes down Chick-fil-A as nation’s favorite

For years, Chick-fil-A sat comfortably atop the fast-food mountain. King of the hill, so to speak.

Not anymore.

A New Jersey-born fast-food powerhouse just knocked the chicken giant off its coop.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

According to News12 New Jersey, the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index Restaurant and Food Delivery Study shows Jersey Mike’s has been named America’s favorite quick-service restaurant chain, ending Chick-fil-A’s 11-year run at No. 1. Jersey Mike’s scored an 84 out of 100 in customer satisfaction, narrowly beating Chick-fil-A’s 83.

One point, but enough for a win. The survey measured everything from food quality and value to service and overall customer experience.

Not bad for a company that started as a small neighborhood sub shop at the Jersey Shore.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

The story of Jersey Mike’s is one of those classic American success stories that sounds almost too good to be true.

Back in 1971, a 14-year-old kid named Peter Cancro took a part-time job at Mike’s Subs in Point Pleasant. Four years later, when the shop went up for sale, the then-17-year-old high school senior somehow scraped together $125,000 with help from a banker who also happened to be his football coach.

He bought the shop, renamed it Jersey Mike’s, and eventually turned it into a nationwide empire.

Today, Jersey Mike’s has over 3,000 locations across the United States and beyond, but its roots remain firmly planted in New Jersey. The original shop opened in Point Pleasant in 1956, and the company is still headquartered at the Jersey Shore.

Jersey Mike's via Google Street View Jersey Mike's via Google Street View

The chain’s victory isn’t just about sandwiches.

Customers gave high marks for freshness, variety and value, proving that even in an era of endless fast-food options, people still appreciate a sub sliced fresh in front of them and topped “Mike’s Way.”

New Jersey gave America the lightbulb, the phonograph and the motion picture camera. We also gave America a really good sub.

Or a hoagie.

Whatever.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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