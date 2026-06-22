Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 12: The Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center in Newark, New Jersey. People continue to gather at the immigration detention center in support of detainees who are now joined by women detainees who have announced their participation in the hunger and labor strike. The women are asking that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) release women who are under 21 and women with medical conditions and mothers. They are also demanding improved conditions inside the facility and for their immigration cases to proceed more quickly. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 12: The Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center in Newark, New Jersey. People continue to gather at the immigration detention center in support of detainees who are now joined by women detainees who have announced their participation in the hunger and labor strike. The women are asking that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) release women who are under 21 and women with medical conditions and mothers. They are also demanding improved conditions inside the facility and for their immigration cases to proceed more quickly. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Video being shared on social media shows a female protestor being hit by a car at the entrance to Delaney Hall in Newark.

The woman appears to be in the middle of the driveway that leads into the facility parking lot. Her back is to the street when a red sports car turns into the driveway and she is clipped by the left front fender of the vehicle. She briefly crumples over the car's hood, and then appears to fall to the ground. The video ends after that.

Witnesses who spoke to NJ.com said the woman had come to New Jersey from Minnesota to join the protests. It is not clear if she was seriously injured in the incident.

Anti-ICE demonstrations were being held all day Sunday, with many holding up signs that read "Free the dads, Close the camps."

While most of the demonstrations were peaceful, there were also clashes with federal officers at the gates to the detention center.

Neither ICE nor Newark Police have issued a statement on Sunday's protests.

photo by EJ photo by EJ

Several Jersey Shore towns are using a new state law to combat unauthorized pop-up parties that often bring rowdiness and violence to popular New Jersey vacation destinations.

The law allows police to charge the organizers of the events they illegally plan and promote on social media. The charges are more severe if the event results in acts of violence.

It was enacted last year and violators face fines up to $10,000 and up to 18 months in jail.

Asbury Park is among the towns that has identified party organizers and hauled them into court.

Mayor John Moor posted a statement on Facebook that reads, "Our residents and visitors deserve to enjoy this city safely, and we are going to make sure they can. If you are coming here to cause trouble, turn around."

Many shore town police departments have dedicated staff to searching on social media for postings about pop-up parties in their town. The pro-active approach has allowed police to stop the events before they happen.

It is not clear how many parties have been prevented in 2026 or how many individuals have been charged under the new law.

Part of a plane that left Ocean City, NJ on Sat., June 20, 2026 and crashed in Maryland (WBAL TV via YouTube) Part of a plane that left Ocean City, NJ on Sat., June 20, 2026 and crashed in Maryland

🚨A single-engine plane that left Ocean City late Saturday crashed in Maryland

🚨All 3 males aboard the aircraft were killed

🚨The plane was registered to a Maryland flight school, police say

BOWIE, MD — A small plane that left New Jersey late Saturday night crashed in Maryland killing all three on board, according to officials.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 left Ocean City Municipal Airport around 11:30 p.m. headed for the Montgomery County Air Park in Gaithersburg, Maryland, according to Maryland State Police.

Prince George’s County Public Safety Communications received an iPhone crash alert around 11:45 p.m., indicating the plane went down near Routes 50 and 301 in Bowie, Maryland, according to police.

A ground and aerial search located the plane at approximately 3:45 a.m. Sunday in a wooded area near a residential area in Bowie. FAA records show the plane is registered to a flight school in Maryland. Police said the plane may have been participating in a training flight.

Clinging jellyfish can be found in back bays and estuaries in New Jersey from Shrewsbury to Cape May this summer (Paul Bologna) Clinging jellyfish can be found in back bays and estuaries in New Jersey from Shrewsbury to Cape May this summer (Paul Bologna)

🌊 Marine experts warn New Jersey could see a surge in clinging jellyfish this summer

⚠️ Sting can trigger intense muscle cramps and severe pain that worsens for hours

🌊 Ocean beachgoers can relax: Clinging jellyfish live in shallow bay waters, not along New Jersey's ocean beaches

It could be a summer with more clinging jellyfish in certain New Jersey waters.

While more monitoring needs to be done to assess how big the population is this year, this is one of the first years we’ve had a real winter in New Jersey, said Paul Bologna, biology professor and director of Marine Biology and Coastal Sciences at Montclair State University.

“In our lab, we know that they produced over 1,000 jellies this year. Normally, we only get about 50 to 100. So, my prediction and my thought is that it might be a very bad year for them, at least in some locations,” Bologna said.

Clinging jellyfish have been spotted from Shrewsbury to Cape May, but Bologna said they only live in estuaries, back bays, and riverine areas. They don’t live at ocean beaches.

“So, if you’re going to go to the shore, you can be on those ocean beaches and not have to worry about clinging jellyfish,” Bologna said.

However, if you’re hanging out in the waters of Barnegat Bay or Shrewsbury Navesink, you will find the clinging jellies.

Bologna explained they are found in shallow waters. They are called clinging jellyfish because they “cling” or hold onto eel grass or floating algae in the back bay waters.

He warned that if people brush by the grass as they’re walking in the shallow waters, they may get stung. Plus, it’s hard to spot them because they’re only about a quarter of an inch big, and they are clear.

Hector Deleon mugshots from 2022 (Essex County Jail) Hector Deleon mugshots from 2022 (Essex County Jail)

🔴 A New Jersey man faces seven attempted murder counts after a Penn Station knife attack.

⚠️ Court records detail severe injuries, including a skull puncture and traumatic brain injury.

➡️ Investigators say two additional victims were attacked but have not been identified.

NEW YORK — New court documents reveal the chilling details of a knife attack at Penn Station's NJ Transit concourse.

Hector Deleon, 51, was arraigned in Manhattan last week. The New Jersey man is charged with seven counts of attempted murder, one count of assault, six counts of attempted assault, and four counts of assault.

"This was a terrifying attack in the middle of Penn Station during an incredibly busy time in New York City. We will pursue accountability in this matter and continue to prioritize preventing these types of random and violent incidents from occurring in the first place," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

His defense attorneys have requested a mental health evaluation, according to Manhattan District Attorney's Office spokesperson Doug Cohen. Deleon is being held until the next court date, which is scheduled for June 29.

The attack on Sunday, June 7, began at 6:59 p.m. and lasted fewer than two minutes, according to an Amtrak police officer who reviewed surveillance video. The same officer was among the cops who confronted and arrested the suspect, identified as Deleon.

The officer's report includes new details, including that there are more victims out there. Five male victims were hospitalized. Police now say two more victims, one man and one woman, were attacked, but they have not yet been identified.

Police said one victim was stabbed in the head. The weapon pierced his skull at the left temple and hit his temporal lobe. He suffered a cerebral hemorrhage and traumatic brain injury. Another victim needed two surgeries after he was stabbed near his left eye.

Two other victims were stabbed in the throat. One needed six stitches; the second needed three stitches and still has trouble swallowing. A fifth victim was sliced with the knife and suffered a large cut along his right cheek.

Police said they don't know how badly the newly revealed sixth and seventh victims were hurt because it appears they never spoke with investigators. Deleon is accused of stabbing a sixth man's throat and at a woman's abdomen.

EJ takes a walk in Asbury Park On Friday June 19, 2026 we did The Judi & EJ Show at our Asbury Park Boardwalk Studios. Prior to the show, I took a walk around the waterfront and snapped some photos. Then I filtered the just a bit to make 'em a pop! We had a great show and met many awesome listeners! Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By early June, the total was over 7,600. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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