Well, we did it. Now that fall is here, it's another summer season in the books. And for the Jersey Shore, it's actually a glorious thing. That means local summer is here (for a little while longer, at least).

Quieter beaches, less crowds, but yet, still plenty to do. And one of the best parts? The beaches are free once again.

But before the summer of 2027 gets here, we should address something that Jersey Shore towns do not do (or if some do, there's far too few of them).

Can we finally make the beaches free for Jersey Shore residents? Isn't this overdue? And to expand this even more, should we just do away with beach badges all together?

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Should beach badges go away?

Let's first ask the main question. Should we eliminate beach badges all together beginning the summer of 2027?

Other states have figured out how to maintain their beaches without tags and seem to be managing just fine. Should New Jersey finally figure out how to do this?

Personally, I'm not really sure. I think it's such a part of how we manage our beaches that it would be too hard to do away with.

As for how we'd make up the shortfall? Probably raise taxes, which is something nobody wants to see. I mean, they're high enough as it is, so why raise them even more.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

What about Jersey Shore locals?

So with the idea of eliminating beach tags in New Jersey pretty much a nonstarter, what about eliminating them for locals? Can't we at least do that?

I've often argued that people who live right at the beach that requires badges shouldn't have to pay to step foot on the sand. I mean, they pay enough in taxes, why not just let them have free access year round?

How do you feel about it? Should locals have free access to the beach they live at year round? Or should we finally get rid of beach tags forever? Additionally, how should we raise the revenue necessary to clean our beaches year round in the absence of beach badges?

It's something to think about as we say farewell to the summer of 2026.

Why Beach Tags Should Never Be Allowed In New Jersey Plus why you might be part of the reason badges may never go away. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

These NJ Beach Towns Selected As Best In The State Stacker analyzed data from the 2023 summer season to determine which New Jersey Beaches are the best in New Jersey. Here are the top 25. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.