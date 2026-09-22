Halloween falls on the most perfect day of the week this year

When you were a kid Halloween was the biggest thing in the world. Running wild in the streets dressed in crazy costumes and getting a bag of free candy just for showing up? It’s a kid’s Super Bowl.

Now even adults have gotten into the spooky season more than they did when I was a kid. Bar nights, house parties, and adult sexy Halloween costumes is practically its own industry.

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash text

Being a working single father who had primary custody for much of my kids’ lives I often missed out on Halloween.

That’s because doing an afternoon drive radio show always meant I used to get home too late in the evening to take them out. I most often had to have their afterschool sitter bring them trick-or-treating which always bothered me. I wanted that experience.

For anyone in that situation, this year is your year. That’s because this year October 31 falls on a Saturday.

And it’s great for anybody.

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If you’re a kid, there’s no school that day. No school the next morning either. You can trick-or-treat as many hours as your parents let you.

For parents who work during the week and too often miss out on the cute costumes either on your own kids or coming to your door, this year you can join in if Saturday is a day off.

For adults who just love Halloween even without kids, if you have off for the weekend you can party it up and have Sunday to recover.

Honestly? Saturday is the absolutely perfect day for Halloween. This year, you have it!

New Jersey dogs get into the Halloween spirit Recently, I visited PetCenter in Old Bridge for their Halloween pet costume contest and had a howling good time! Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt