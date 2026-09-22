A beloved NJ Christmas tradition is officially for sale

When it comes to Christmas, those who celebrate have all kinds of traditions. When I was a kid my mom used to make sandwiches for relatives who would come over at the holidays and used food coloring to make red and green slices of bread.

Weird how you can remember a little thing like that years later, but I thought it was so cool I looked forward to it every season.

Photo by Paige Cody on Unsplash boy and girl decorating Christmas tree inside room

Now I was raised with an artificial tree. But for other families the tradition of going out for a real Christmas tree can be fun even if it’s from a parking lot. For those who travel to a Christmas tree farm, that can be one of the most cherished traditions of all.

Especially the cut-your-own variety.

Photo by Sean Foster on Unsplash a row of christmas trees in a warehouse

A beloved 15-acre Christmas tree farm in Warren County is being sold, and there’s no word on if it will remain a tree farm.

Sunset Christmas Tree Farm in Blairstown is up for sale according to nj.com. It’s been on the market for over three weeks now and it’s anyone’s guess if a buyer will keep the section dedicated to growing and selling Norway Spruces and various firs alive.

If not, there will be some sad folks. That’s because this farm has been part of some people’s tradition since 1986. That’s 40 years.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash green Christmass tree close-up photography

A buyer would have plenty of choices on what to do with the property.

This listing on realtor.com points out “This established Christmas tree farm offers multiple revenue opportunities, including approx. 21 crop-farmed acres, and a hunting lease. Miniature heifers, beehives, fruit trees and berry bushes further enhance the property's agricultural appeal.”

More amazing is this is just part of the 135-acre property up for grabs with an asking price of $1,485,000. The farmhouse that sits on it was built in 1840 and has been totally renovated.

There are about 150 Christmas tree farms in New Jersey. Let’s hope that remains the case with a buyer who enjoys the tradition as much as you do.

Must see Christmas attraction close by New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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25 Christmas songs performed by NJ artists If you celebrate Christmas, the next month of your life is likely going to be consumed with shopping for gifts, retrieving a tree, decorating the house, and going out on adventures to see elaborate light displays.

The one thing that you must have at the ready for all of these scenarios is Christmas music.

Since a lot of the songs you hear tend to get repetitive this time of year, why not pay homage to some of the great singers, bands, and musicians that make New Jersey's music history so rich. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba