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Caryn Coon (TCNJ) Caryn Coon

🚨A crash on the Parkway happened late Saturday near the Toms River toll plaza

🚨TCNJ is offering counseling after a student was identified as one of the victims

🚨A fundraiser is helping Caryn Coon's family with funeral expenses

The College of New Jersey is mourning after a student in its nursing program was identified as one of the victims of a deadly crash on the Garden State Parkway late Saturday night.

A Genesis broke down in the northbound center lane north of the Toms River toll plaza around 9:40 p.m., according to State Police Trooper Christopher Postorino. A Honda sedan driven by Caryn J. Coon, 22, of the Forked River section of Lacey Township, struck the back of the truck, went off the right side of the highway and down an embankment. A Ford SUV also hit the truck, killing passenger Lauren J. Maturo, 32, of Syosset, New York.

Coon was a kinesiology and health sciences major with a minor in public health, according to TCNJ President Michael Bernstein. She made the dean's list in the spring and was a legacy Lion; her mother, Jeanne Coon-Bogath, graduated in 1997.

She was also a member of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority, which remembered Coon as someone who "brought so much love, laughter, and light into the lives of everyone around her ."

Bernstein said counseling was available on campus. A GoFundMe campaign was created to help her family with funeral expenses.

Vincent Battiloro in a livestream following the deaths of Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas. (File photos) Vincent Battiloro in a livestream following the deaths of Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas.

🔴The defense may raise questions about Vincent Battiloro's mental health

🔴Battiloro has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder

🔴Attorneys for Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas want the AG to investigate his family ties to law enforcement

Attorneys for Vincent Battiloro, charged in the deaths of two best friends on a Cranford street, may argue that his mental health was diminished at the time of their deaths.

Battiloro was 17 when prosecutors say he drove a Jeep into Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas at 70 mph on Burnside Avenue in September 2025. The families of both victims, along with Battiloro, were in Union County Superior Court Monday when he pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

The defense told the court it may file a motion to change the venue of the hearing, citing concerns that a Union County jury may know too much about the case to render an impartial verdict.

The defense may also seek discovery involving evidence shared with prosecutors that could raise questions about Battiloro's mental health.

Prosecutors indicated that no plea deal was being offered to Battiloro. The next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

The attorneys for both victims' families issued a joint statement calling on the state attorney general to investigate events in the weeks before Niotis and Salas died.

Getty Images Getty Images

💸 Nearly half of American families lack the resources needed for economic security, according to a new Urban Institute analysis.

⛽ Gas and electricity costs are rising faster than paychecks, while housing, health care and child care squeeze household budgets.

🗳️ Affordability frustration is putting Republicans on the defensive as voters prepare to decide control of Congress.

Your paycheck stretches only so far—and a new report shows just how many American families are struggling to keep up. The Urban Institute estimates 49% of families lack the resources needed to cover basic living costs and achieve economic security. That doesn’t mean nearly half the country is living in poverty. Researchers say many households are barely covering their bills, leaving little financial breathing room. newjerseymonitor.com

The squeeze is coming from nearly every direction. The institute’s affordability tracker finds gasoline and electricity prices climbing faster than paychecks, while housing, child care and health care put more pressure on family budgets. Average annual child care costs for two young children have increased by $6,600 over the past decade. Researchers say the strain extends across income groups and into communities once considered affordable places to live. newjerseymonitor.com

That financial frustration is following Americans into the midterm elections, creating a political problem for Republicans who control the White House and Congress. Businesses are feeling it, too: A separate survey of 1,171 small business owners found nearly two-thirds had recently reduced or skipped their own pay to keep operating. Nearly half said customers were spending significantly less—a warning that stretched household budgets are also squeezing Main Street. newjerseymonitor.com

Getty Images Getty Images

🗳️ Nearly 386,000 NJ Democrats have voted early or by mail, compared with roughly 125,000 Republicans.

🚨 Ocean County GOP Chairman George Gilmore says some Republican leaders are “a little nervous” about the turnout gap.

⚠️ These are turnout figures by party registration—not candidate vote totals. Republicans traditionally lean on Election Day voting.

New Jersey Republicans are watching Democrats build a massive early turnout advantage—and some are getting nervous. As of Monday morning, 385,626 registered Democrats had cast ballots, compared with 124,813 Republicans, according to a New Jersey Monitor analysis. Compared with the same point before last year’s election, Democratic turnout was up about 19,500, while Republican turnout was down roughly 38,600.

Ocean County Republican Chairman George Gilmore acknowledged concerns among party leaders, saying, “People are a little nervous.” Still, he expressed confidence that Republican Reps. Jeff Van Drew and Chris Smith would win reelection. State GOP Chair Christine Hanlon acknowledged the party faces headwinds and needs to energize its voters. Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr., meanwhile, faces a competitive challenge from Democrat Rebecca Bennett.

The numbers show who has voted by party registration, not which candidates those voters backed. Republicans have historically relied more heavily on Election Day turnout. Democrats are also using ballot drop boxes more frequently, getting their ballots into election officials’ hands faster than mailed returns. Even so, the widening gap is putting pressure on Republicans to deliver a strong finish before the Nov. 3 election.

Rawf8 Rawf8

It is that time of year. Leaves are changing. Temperatures are dropping. New Jerseyans are stocking up on Halloween candy. And getting ready for the big time change on Sunday, as Daylight Saving Time ends and we "fall back" to Eastern Standard time.

While we do gain an hour of sleep in this annual fall tradition, this is also the time of year the debate fires up about why Daylight Saving Time is necessary. The argument has been ongoing for years — if not decades — to eliminate the twice-annual time change, which since 1918 has disrupted circadian rhythms, alarm clocks, and automatic timers across the country.

But have you ever given thought to which time scheme we should stay on, if "Fall Back" and "Spring Forward" were cancelled? Should the wintertime Standard Time become the year-round standard? Should the summertime Daylight Saving Time be the new norm? Or maybe ... none of the above?

Such a decision, of course, could have massive implications on agriculture, energy consumption, human health, and more.

Let's do an objective comparison of sunrise and sunset times under each of three scenarios: 1.) The current flip-flopping scheme, 2.) Permanent DST, 3.) Permanent Standard Time. I think this will give some enlightening insight into what works and what doesn't under each system.

Best NJ towns for retirement 2027 These are the best 14 New Jersey cities and towns for retirement, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2027 Best Places to Retire. The rankings considered affordability, health care, quality of life, and other important factors for retirees. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

How New Jersey decorated their homes for Halloween 2026 We asked NJ1015.com readers to show off their decorations for Halloween 2026 and had a hauntingly good time checking them out. Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

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