⚡ Carbon permits add to electricity costs, and their auction price climbed roughly 51% between March and September.

💸 A study estimates a lower NJ carbon fee could save hundreds of millions in electricity purchases. Household savings remain uncertain.

📅 Comments on proposed carbon rules close Nov. 7. The changes would shape the program through 2037.

New Jersey families don’t need another reason to dread opening the electric bill.

But decisions taking shape in Trenton could influence what you pay for the next decade. And before the state tightens its carbon-trading rules, you deserve an understandable explanation of the costs.

Here is what the numbers actually show.

RGGI already adds to electricity costs

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, known as RGGI, requires covered fossil-fuel power plants to buy permits for the carbon dioxide they release.

Those permits add to the cost of producing electricity.

Carbon permits add to electricity costs, and their auction price climbed roughly 51% between March and September. (Getty images) Carbon permits add to electricity costs, and their auction price climbed roughly 51% between March and September. (Getty images)

PJM’s independent market monitor found carbon-allowance costs represented 3.2% of the regional wholesale energy price during the first half of 2026. That is not 3.2% of your entire electric bill, which includes other costs. It also does not establish what leaving RGGI would save.

Permit prices, meanwhile, climbed from $24.99 per ton in March to $37.65 in September. That is roughly a 51% increase in permit prices—not household bills.

Tighter NJ carbon rules meet growing power demand

The proposed regional framework sharply reduces the regular supply of permits through 2037, while retaining reserve permits and previously banked allowances. It does not directly order every New Jersey gas plant to cut electricity production by 90%.

At the same time, grid operator PJM forecasts summer peak electricity demand will grow substantially over the next decade.

That combination raises an obvious concern: If permits become scarcer and more expensive, what happens to the price of producing power?

If dependable plants become uneconomic before replacement supplies are available, customers could face additional price pressure.

A study estimates a lower NJ carbon fee could save hundreds of millions in electricity purchases. Household savings remain uncertain. (Getty Images) A study estimates a lower NJ carbon fee could save hundreds of millions in electricity purchases. Household savings remain uncertain. (Getty Images)

That is a risk, not a prediction of a specific rate increase.

Could changing RGGI save NJ customers money?

A study cited by the New Jersey Business & Industry Association estimates replacing current RGGI pricing with a $7-per-ton state fee could reduce New Jersey electricity-purchase costs by an average of about $274 million annually from 2027 through 2030.

Those are modeled savings across customers, not guaranteed reductions on your bill.

There is another side: RGGI proceeds fund bill assistance and energy investments. Reducing that revenue means accounting for benefits customers could lose.

What will future NJ electric bills look like?

The regional analysis showing bill effects generally below 1% compares updated RGGI rules with continued RGGI—not New Jersey staying versus leaving.

Comments on proposed carbon rules close Nov. 7. The changes would shape the program through 2037. (Getty images) Comments on proposed carbon rules close Nov. 7. The changes would shape the program through 2037. (Getty images)

Comments on the proposed rules close November 7. Comments on the separate ratepayer-relief plan close November 13.

Before these decisions shape another decade, regulators should show customers the costs of staying, leaving and adopting a lower fee using the same assumptions.

Families balancing groceries, housing and electricity deserve more than competing promises. They deserve numbers they can understand—and a clear explanation of who pays.

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