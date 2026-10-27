💸 Big change: New Jersey slashed the Stay NJ income limit from $500,000 to $200,000, leaving some previous recipients ineligible.

🚨 Thousands affected: State officials previously estimated 34,000 claimants would be affected by a less restrictive proposal.

🏠 Check your benefits: The new rules apply to Stay NJ payments scheduled for 2027. Applications are due November 2.

Thousands of New Jersey seniors who received property tax relief checks this year could be in for a nasty surprise when they check their mailboxes in 2027.

The checks may not be coming.

New Jersey has dramatically tightened eligibility for its Stay NJ property tax relief program, slashing the maximum household income from $500,000 to just $200,000.

That's a 60% reduction in the income ceiling, and it means some homeowners who qualified for benefits this year will no longer qualify for Stay NJ payments next year.

And the changes don't stop there.

Thousands of NJ seniors could lose Stay NJ benefits

When Gov. Mikie Sherrill first proposed changes to Stay NJ, her administration recommended lowering the income limit to $250,000.

Treasury officials subsequently told lawmakers that approximately 34,000 claimants would be affected by that proposal, saving the state an estimated $88 million.

But the final state budget, signed June 30, went even further.

Lawmakers lowered the income ceiling to $200,000.

That means homeowners earning between $200,000 and $500,000 who previously qualified for Stay NJ are now excluded from the next benefit year, assuming their income remains above the new limit.

The state has not published a final count of how many existing recipients will lose eligibility under the stricter $200,000 threshold.

For some households, that could mean losing thousands of dollars in anticipated property tax relief.

New Stay NJ income limits for 2027

The state has also established different maximum benefits depending on household income.

Under the new rules:

💲 Income up to $100,000: Maximum annualized benefit of $6,500.

💲 $100,000.01 to $150,000: Maximum annualized benefit of $5,000.

💲 $150,000.01 to $200,000: Maximum annualized benefit of $4,000.

💲 Above $200,000: No Stay NJ benefit.

Those maximum amounts are annualized figures. The current budget funds the February and May 2027 installments, with future payments subject to additional appropriations.

Actual benefits also depend on property taxes and other relief received.

There's another wrinkle.

The state changed the payment schedule for the remaining 2024-tax-year benefits, splitting the amount originally scheduled for the third quarter between August and November 2026.

Treasury acknowledges the change will reduce the overall Stay NJ benefit paid during calendar year 2026.

Will you still receive ANCHOR property tax relief?

Losing eligibility for Stay NJ does not automatically mean losing every property tax relief benefit.

The ANCHOR program has a separate income ceiling of $250,000 for homeowners.

That means some seniors earning between $200,000 and $250,000 could still qualify for ANCHOR, even though they no longer qualify for Stay NJ.

Senior Freeze also has separate eligibility requirements.

New Jersey began distributing Stay NJ checks in February 2026 to an estimated 430,000 qualifying taxpayers.

The upcoming changes mean previous eligibility is no guarantee of another Stay NJ payment.

Residents can review their benefit status and apply through the state's combined PAS-1 application.

The filing deadline is November 2, 2026.

For seniors who counted on that money to offset New Jersey's enormous property tax bills, the important question is no longer just when their next check will arrive.

It's whether they'll qualify for one at all. The answer to that question may come as an unfortunate suprise.

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