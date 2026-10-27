Which horror movie with a New Jersey connection is the scariest of all time? We asked New Jersey residents, and here's what they said.

The Scariest Horror Movie With New Jersey Ties

Most people think of two major horror movies with big New Jersey ties, and they are Friday the 13th and The Amityville Horror.

Of course, scenes from Friday the 13th were filmed at Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco in Hardwick. Fans of the movie can still get tours of the camp to this day. Just visit Crystal Lake tours.

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The Amityville Horror, however, was set in Long Island, but the connection to New Jersey is that the external shots of the home in the movie were actually a home in Toms River.

Amityville Horror vs. Friday the 13th

As the story goes, the town of Amityville refused to let the movie be filmed in the town, so the search was on for a similar home, and the Toms River home got the honor.

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Of course, there are other scary movies with New Jersey ties, but these two are the ones that get talked about most often.

Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

So, which is the scariest? Here are the results of the informal poll I took of New Jersey residents.

Amityville Horror - 73%

Friday the 13th (Part 1) - 27%

Some people also mentioned that we didn't include War of the Worlds in the conversation, so I am mentioning it now, but I'm pretty sure that it would have placed third in this conversation.

13 scary movies filmed right here in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore/New Jersey 101.5