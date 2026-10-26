Order Thanksgiving pies from Delicious Orchards, help rescue dogs and cats
Sometimes you never know who you're going to meet when you're out and about throughout the state. Especially at events happening at our local businesses.
But that's exactly how I met the team at All Fur One Pet Rescue and Adoptions. And I'm really glad I did as they're part of a cause that's near and dear to myself and my family.
According to allfurone.org, their "mission is to create a community focused, pet adoption center run by like-minded volunteers with a passion for rescuing dogs and cats. AFO strives to reduce the homeless pet population by forming collaborative partnerships with shelters in under served areas to offer transport, safety and long term assistance to rescued pets and their future adoptive families."
That, right there, is everything. My house is home to two rescue pets (dog and cat), and my twin sons are absolutely in love with them. We love animals, and would support any organization that works with rescuing our four legged friends.
And with the holidays right around the corner, now is a perfect time to support an organization such as All Fur One.
Pie fundraiser for a good cause
If you've ever been to Delicious Orchards, you know their pies are truly amazing. And right now, they're holding a special pie fundraiser.
Place your pie order for the Thanksgiving holiday between now and Oct. 31, and those proceeds support All Fur One Pet Rescue and Adoptions.
More on this very special promotion, including how you can order your Thanksgiving pies, can be found here.
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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.