Sometimes you never know who you're going to meet when you're out and about throughout the state. Especially at events happening at our local businesses.

But that's exactly how I met the team at All Fur One Pet Rescue and Adoptions. And I'm really glad I did as they're part of a cause that's near and dear to myself and my family.

According to allfurone.org, their "mission is to create a community focused, pet adoption center run by like-minded volunteers with a passion for rescuing dogs and cats. AFO strives to reduce the homeless pet population by forming collaborative partnerships with shelters in under served areas to offer transport, safety and long term assistance to rescued pets and their future adoptive families."

That, right there, is everything. My house is home to two rescue pets (dog and cat), and my twin sons are absolutely in love with them. We love animals, and would support any organization that works with rescuing our four legged friends.

And with the holidays right around the corner, now is a perfect time to support an organization such as All Fur One.

Google Maps / Canva Edit Google Maps / Canva Edit

Pie fundraiser for a good cause

If you've ever been to Delicious Orchards, you know their pies are truly amazing. And right now, they're holding a special pie fundraiser.

Place your pie order for the Thanksgiving holiday between now and Oct. 31, and those proceeds support All Fur One Pet Rescue and Adoptions.

More on this very special promotion, including how you can order your Thanksgiving pies, can be found here.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for November (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during November. Some new events have been added for 2026. Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

How New Jersey decorated their homes for Halloween 2026 We asked NJ1015.com readers to show off their decorations for Halloween 2026 and had a hauntingly good time checking them out. Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.