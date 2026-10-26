Finding The Right Pair Of Jeans Can Be Challenging

I used to dread jean shopping. I could never find the right fit, and with so many different styles of jeans out there, from skinny to wide-leg, baggy to flared, ripped to non-ripped, and Mom jeans to high-waisted and low-waisted, I can never seem to keep up with what’s in style and what’s not!

That is, until I found my favorite pair: Democracy jeans. And you can get them at TJ Maxx, and get this…I paid less than 30 bucks for them! They have an elastic waist, great stretch, and they have a bunch of different styles. Someone told me about them, and I’m so excited to share them with you because they’re the best! So comfortable, and they have transformed my jean shopping from a negative to a positive! I totally recommend them.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration

Jean Shopping In New Jersey

We talked about jeans on the show this week and how difficult it can be to find the perfect pair. And with this time of year being a popular time for jean shopping, how much are we paying for jeans in New Jersey?

The most we heard was around $100, but a majority of the calls said they pay around $50-$60 for jeans. Does that sound about right?

And they keep good care of them with everyone agreeing you can wear jeans several times before throwing them in the wash.

Finding a pair of jeans that fits well, feels comfortable, and doesn’t break the bank is a win! What’s your go-brand?!

LOOK! A Now Forgotten Final tour of NJ's Monmouth Mall It was the last Christmas Eve for New Jersey's Monmouth Mall in Eatontown before major redevelopment began. Here's what it looked like on that day in 2023, the final Christmas season the enclosed mall would ever see. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant