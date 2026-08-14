There's still plenty of time to experience Cowtown Rodeo in New Jersey this summer!

Dating back to 1929, it's the longest-running weekly professional rodeo in America, and the tradition is still going strong, with the 2026 season happening now and continuing well into September.

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I've been to Cowtown Rodeo a few times, and it's a blast! The energy, the excitement, the action. It really is so much fun, and there isn't a bad seat in the house. You're right there for all the thrills, which really makes it such an exciting experience for all ages.

Cowtown Rodeo's 2026 Season Runs Through September

The final Saturday night of the season isn't until September 26th, so you still have several more weekends to gather your friends and family and head out to Pilesgrove to enjoy the rodeo.



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If you're looking for something fun to do in New Jersey and have never been to Cowtown Rodeo, definitely add it to your end-of-summer bucket list.

Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove Celebrates its 72nd consecutive season

"Cowtown Rodeo has stood the test of time... remaining true to our traditions of the Old West and bringing each of you a taste of western ranching that is an integral part of American history." For more information on the 19-week season and to purchase your tickets, check out their website.

A little slice of Jersey (and U.S.) history: A look at Cowtown Rodeo Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Another great day trip in South Jersey (Part 3) Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy